Which companies have the best culture/compensation ratio?

Currently on the market looking for a new role coming from a well-known FAANG which has a service that rhymes with Shlamazon Mime and burnt out from this work culture.





I have a micromanaging manager, too much work on my plate, and a full RTO looming and I want out.





I want a better workplace culture, but also want to make good money obviously. Where have you all worked that's been a good mix of both? I'm willing to make a little less money if it means a more sustainable work environment lol