Which companies have the best culture/compensation ratio?
Currently on the market looking for a new role coming from a well-known FAANG which has a service that rhymes with Shlamazon Mime and burnt out from this work culture.
I have a micromanaging manager, too much work on my plate, and a full RTO looming and I want out.
I want a better workplace culture, but also want to make good money obviously. Where have you all worked that's been a good mix of both? I'm willing to make a little less money if it means a more sustainable work environment lol
therasSoftware Engineer
Sorry to hear that. I've never heard anything good from Amazon still myself, besides their compensation. Probably one of the higher churn FAANGs, but I don't have any numbers exactly. I've heard good things about working in tech roles but at non-tech Fortune 500 companies, with some friends of mine stating they get the advantages of a big company's benefits and all that but with less stress because they're not exactly the forefront of innovation and need to always be raising the bar. Companies like Walmart, Expedia, and even The Home Depot are pretty solid. One caveat though is you're definitely not getting big tech salaries at these places.
10
1daydeliverySoftware Engineer
Thanks for the suggestion, I'll try looking through the F500 list and going through jobs from companies listed there, might not be a bad idea!
