Asking for Raise or Change Jobs?

Im a frontend developer for a large corporation, making $80,000/yr pre-tax. I'm living in Toronto, ON. A few months into my job, my supervisor asked me if I was interested in also doing backend work and I said yes. I've been working for the past 9 months learning ruby on rails to be become full-stack developer. In fact, I've been completing tasks in the backend, fixing quick bugs, implementing new features, and helping my colleagues with related backend tasks.





I feel like these changes in my job responsibilities justify a change in salary. I have ~5 years of professional experience as a developer and, with the high cost of living in downtown Toronto, my current salary is not enough to live at all.





How do I go about this situation? Thanks!