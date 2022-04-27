Joining Meta as E6

A recruiter reached out for possible E6 roles in London.

I may be jumping the gun a bit since I haven't agree to interview and I may never get an offer. But what are your opinions on joining at a level that's already quite senior with it seems a lot of responsibilities?





For context I've around 10y xp and I'm currently in a similar role but in a small start-up, so anything the scale of Meta would be a big step up...