How do u get paid 300K+ out of college 0 exp?

I was perusing software engineering salaries on levels and filtered for only offers where the recipient had 0 or 1 years of experience. I saw in the first 30 or so results 3 people get $300k+ bonus "New Grad" offers in Dec 2021 from Netflix, with 0 years of experience and a Bachelors degree. And that's just 3 examples. There's literally pages and pages of this.

Here I am with a law degree, with several years of experience as an attorney and five years of engineering experience building my own software, and I'm struggling to get interviews. There are some who graduate with 0 experience but have masters or PhDs and still get offered less.

What do u have to do or be to get offers like this?