Wells fargo job titles
Is Software Engineer at Wells Fargo equivalent to SDE1 Or SDE2?
I saw a few people with 0 experience with Software Engineer title while some people with 2 years still at the Trainee role.
I have 2 years of experience at a product company and am being offered the software engineer role? is it a downgrade
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google2 days ago
You can look here for a comparison between Wells Fargo, Google, Meta, and the Levels.fyi standard leveling: https://www.levels.fyi/?compare=Facebook,Standard,Wells%20Fargo,Google&track=Software%20Engineer Basically though, a "Software Engineer" level at Wells Fargo looks like it aligns with their 2 YOE role rather than their entry level. So no, it doesn't look like you're getting downleveled. Their junior role seems to be "Associate SWE."
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks2 days ago
Good points, but the fact that OP says there are a few people with 0 YOE and at the Software Engineer level and then people with 2 YOE at the trainee level makes me hesitant. Where are you seeing that people have these titles OP? Is it some internal site or something or is it just on LinkedIn? Because on LinkedIn, people can put whatever title they want, and some people might've just forgotten to update their LinkedIn even after 2 years of being a trainee.
