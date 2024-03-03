Sak Pers in
Data science or Product Management which has better future?
I am a business analyst with strong data experience. Growth in business analysis field is limited. So, I am looking to pivot into either product management or data science career. Which has better future and pay? Thanks
20
7135
Sort by:
alstein35Program Manager
Whichever role you can land. And ideally at the best brand name company. Logos are a better indicator of pay and career trajectory rather than particular titles. If I can help further, hit me up on LinkedIn where I'm more active: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjstein/
10
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,529