Break into Tech?
What would the best way to break into a tech company if i have non-relatable work experience? Coming from an Accountant
2. Find someone who made a similar transition or is in a role which you think could be a fit
3. Research open positions at top tech companies that could potentially be a match
4. Reword your experience to match the keywords and requirements that the job description/hiring manager is looking for
5. Get a referral and land an interview
6. Prep for interviews and interview
7. Rinse repeat till you get it.
Source: I’m an IC7/M2 and have helped 50+ SDETs, QAEs, TPMs, and PMs break into top tech companies (primarily Amazon and Meta) by following the above process.
