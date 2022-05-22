19g615l1y0c1yw in  
Break into Tech?

What would the best way to break into a tech company if i have non-relatable work experience? Coming from an Accountant 
Mentor
MetamanTechnical Program Manager at Facebook 
1. Find roles you’re a fit for, related to Finance/Accounting at those companies.

2. Find someone who made a similar transition or is in a role which you think could be a fit

3. Research open positions at top tech companies that could potentially be a match

4. Reword your experience to match the keywords and requirements that the job description/hiring manager is looking for

5. Get a referral and land an interview

6. Prep for interviews and interview

7. Rinse repeat till you get it.

Source: I’m an IC7/M2 and have helped 50+ SDETs, QAEs, TPMs, and PMs break into top tech companies (primarily Amazon and Meta) by following the above process.

Best wishes!
Thank you so much for your advice! :)
