How to deal with salary expectations when laid off?

I was laid off recently and I've noticed that recruiters are really pushing me to give them salary expectations up front. So I usually say a high but reasonable number (~$25k less than previous role) and they tell me that I'm way off and give me a range with a maximum that is ~$50k less than my previous role.





It seems like they're really trying to manipulate me because they insinuate that we shouldn't move forward with the interview process because my expectations are too high. So I say their range is okay and that I would like to continue with the interview process anyway since I do need to find a new job relatively soon...





Some of these companies have recent hires are reporting salaries much higher than the recruiters "max" for similar positions. What should I do?