Anyone open to do peer mock algorithm interviews?
I have a Google phone interview in two weeks. Mock starts on April 5th
- Prepare 2 hours of spare time and we can start.(1-2 questions, detailed explanation)
- Prepare your questions in advance.
- Write on Google Docs.
- Asia Pacific, (GMT+8), I am available from 7AM - 11PM.
About me: 4 YOE, SWE
WhatsApp: +86 18080121937
FB: @songxueye
SnapChat: xuesongye
