Anyone open to do peer mock algorithm interviews?

I have a Google phone interview in two weeks. Mock starts on April 5th


  1. Prepare 2 hours of spare time and we can start.(1-2 questions, detailed explanation)
  2. Prepare your questions in advance.
  3. Write on Google Docs.
  4. Asia Pacific, (GMT+8), I am available from 7AM - 11PM.

About me: 4 YOE, SWE

WhatsApp: +86 18080121937

FB: @songxueye

SnapChat: xuesongye

