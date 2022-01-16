Learning Data Science

Any good sites for learning about data science? Would I need to be math savvy?

I've always been a web developer working with Java but I'm trying to switch it up to keep things fresh. So I was thinking of going into data science, a field that my company currently doesn't have, unfortunately. (Def gonna move to a different company once I learn more.)

Any data scientists here with some guidance? I feel like the internet is saturated with info but where is the good stuff?