Learning Data Science
Any good sites for learning about data science? Would I need to be math savvy?
I've always been a web developer working with Java but I'm trying to switch it up to keep things fresh. So I was thinking of going into data science, a field that my company currently doesn't have, unfortunately. (Def gonna move to a different company once I learn more.)
Any data scientists here with some guidance? I feel like the internet is saturated with info but where is the good stuff?
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
https://www.learndatasci.com/free-data-science-books/
gravitySoftware Engineer
exactly what i need! thank you!
