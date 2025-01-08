Dead end as a SDET software engineering manager?

It seems that as a sw engineering Manager for test and QA there are senior and director positions but they all have and responsibilities and pay the same.





It feels like a dead end. There's no growth after that.





I don't know what to do at this point.





Current title - senior engineering manager of test

Base pay equivalent to senior or staff sw developer

Yoe :12





Would appreciate any advice. Feel like going back to sw dev, means I'll compete with fresh talent and can't find a way out.







