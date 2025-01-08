19g618l2gwwp1w in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Dead end as a SDET software engineering manager?

It seems that as a sw engineering Manager for test and QA there are senior and director positions but they all have and responsibilities and pay the same. 

It feels like a dead end. There's no growth after that. 

I don't know what to do at this point. 

Current title - senior engineering manager of test 
Base pay equivalent to senior or staff sw developer 
Yoe :12  

Would appreciate any advice. Feel like going back to sw dev, means I'll compete with fresh talent and can't find a way out. 


reallybobmanSoftware Engineer  
This is not that different from where you'd be as a regular
SWE manager. Unless you really want to work your way up as an engineering leader (towards CTO), there's not a whole lot of places to go. If you do, you should be looking for SWE director roles at smaller startups.
