Dead end as a SDET software engineering manager?
It seems that as a sw engineering Manager for test and QA there are senior and director positions but they all have and responsibilities and pay the same.
It feels like a dead end. There's no growth after that.
I don't know what to do at this point.
Current title - senior engineering manager of test
Base pay equivalent to senior or staff sw developer
Yoe :12
Would appreciate any advice. Feel like going back to sw dev, means I'll compete with fresh talent and can't find a way out.
SWE manager. Unless you really want to work your way up as an engineering leader (towards CTO), there's not a whole lot of places to go. If you do, you should be looking for SWE director roles at smaller startups.