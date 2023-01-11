BrooklynBroke in
Fellow SWEs do you have a low-stress and healthy WLB?
I worked as reports developer for 2 years and that job was pretty stressful. I switched SDET or software tester and my stress lowered by 75% and work life balance got better.
What about yourselves? This article says salary is 120k, but I am guessing that entry level. A more realistic salary is $165,000. Below is the link to the rankings article.
3
2492
Software Engineer
My job as an SDET was supposedly very low stress on paper, but honestly it's terrible. I work 60-70 hour weeks and am regularly on call. I guess it depends on the company you join and the culture they set.
2
Software Engineer
Told myself I would never accept a job that would require me to be on-call, pay be damned.
