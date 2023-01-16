caribou in  
Why Alexa won't wake up when she hears her name in ads

This was pretty interesting acoustic engineering from Amazon. But even in the article, people could make recordings or pranks one at a time and it'd be difficult to detect it since this is assuming it is a mass media event. Still cool tech though.


It's not that it doesn't hear it, it just chooses not to wake up and engage. Which is still wild that it records everything, and we willingly put these devices in our homes
