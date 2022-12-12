Remote salaries

Moose in
Hi all, im a SWE with ~2.5YoE and am currently making 200k TC in NYC. Once the market improves, id like to get a job that is fully remote (or at least at a company with a path to being fully remote) to move out of the city. What kind of salary reduction should i expect in this scenario (assuming the market has fully bounced back)?
I would (potentially) expect a reduction from relocating away from such a high COL area but not from being fully remote. Your value is your value regardless of where you're physically working, don't sell yourself short.
