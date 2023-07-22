Job Searching/Internships

I am currently an incoming 2nd year student studying in Electrical/Computer Engineering. I'm looking to get my foot in the door to start learning about how a job in this field will actually function. Since I am only in my second year I'm finding it difficult to find any internships that coincide with my level of knowledge in the field. Everywhere I look internship wise seems to be for 3rd year or with 2+ years of experience in whatever the job may be.