Stripe gets around Colorado law

Stripe is getting around Colorado law by asking candidates to email them for the compensation range (see below). A bit disappointing given how much they're adored by the tech industry.


> For candidates or potential candidates based in Colorado, please reach out to colorado-wages@stripe.com to request compensation and benefits information regarding particular roles. Please include the city in Colorado where you reside and the titles of the applicable roles and/or links to the roles along with your request.


https://stripe.com/jobs/listing/backend-api-engineer-account-abstractions-and-apis/3911181

Stripe | Payment Processing Platform for the Internet

BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
I noticed this as well. You can report them. I would.
