Moving from San Diego to Seattle, whats the verdict?
Hi all,
My partner and I are in hardware field and have been living in San Diego for 6 yrs now. We are in our early 30s, We have no kid or own a house.
I am currently a research scientist at ASML. I like my job a lot, the only downside is relatively low pay vs big tech and slow promotions. My partner has received an offer from Amazon in Redmond hardware team offering good salary.
We are now contemplating moving to Seattle or stay in SD.
Here is how i see it:
San Diego
Pros:
Weather
Familiarity with neighborhoods and having friends
To me more relaxed vibe
Cons:
Limited Opportunities in hardware/big tech
Less happening and suburb vibe- atleast where we live
Bland food and cultural scene
Seattle
Pros:
More job opportunities
Better food/cultural scene
No income tax
Its new city we’ve never lived in and we may like it
Cons:
Weather
I need to find a new position
Moving away from friends
Houses and neighborhoods do not seem as nice of Southern California
What do you think? Appreciate your feedback.
My Own TC in SD: 150K
Partner new offer: 250K
#tech
#seattle #amazon #sandiego
19g614l3pf5mn5Software Engineer
Agree with the food and weather points. Food in Seattle is definitely not bad but San Diego is on another level imo
3
You live in the best weather in the contiguous United States. You’re talking about moving to some of the worst.
Money isn’t everything.