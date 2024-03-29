Moving from San Diego to Seattle, whats the verdict?

Poll

Hi all,





My partner and I are in hardware field and have been living in San Diego for 6 yrs now. We are in our early 30s, We have no kid or own a house.





I am currently a research scientist at ASML. I like my job a lot, the only downside is relatively low pay vs big tech and slow promotions. My partner has received an offer from Amazon in Redmond hardware team offering good salary.





We are now contemplating moving to Seattle or stay in SD.





Here is how i see it:





San Diego





Pros:

Weather

Familiarity with neighborhoods and having friends

To me more relaxed vibe





Cons:

Limited Opportunities in hardware/big tech

Less happening and suburb vibe- atleast where we live

Bland food and cultural scene





Seattle





Pros:

More job opportunities

Better food/cultural scene

No income tax

Its new city we’ve never lived in and we may like it





Cons:

Weather

I need to find a new position

Moving away from friends

Houses and neighborhoods do not seem as nice of Southern California





What do you think? Appreciate your feedback.





My Own TC in SD: 150K

Partner new offer: 250K





