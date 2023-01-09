zuhayeer in
Notes on California's New Salary Transparency Law
The new salary transparency bill in California is a big win for job seekers in the state! I wrote down some of my thoughts on the new law, and how the listed pay ranges are starting to shake out.
https://www.levels.fyi/blog/notes-on-california-transparency-law.html
Some of the things I cover:
- Base salary versus total compensation
- Job postings spanning multiple levels
- Company and candidate expectations
Let me know what you think below!
rotisserieSoftware Engineer
Interesting, I had no idea Netflix gave employees the option to be paid in all cash until now
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Netflix has always been a bit quirky with their compensation and all that. Levels has another good blog post explaining how they have only recently introduced leveling to roles. Previously, everyone was the same within a certain job family. https://www.levels.fyi/blog/netflix-levels-introduction.html
