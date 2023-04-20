OutroWren in
Have your 1:1 conversations changed recently?
Curious to hear if anyone else's 1:1s with their managers (or directs) have changed in the recent months, given layoffs and all that.
Thankfully, I've been safe at Amazon so far, but obviously the morale has been taking a hit and my 1:1 conversations with my manager have become like full business with little growth opportunity and not as much talk of promo opportunities and all that. I've also heard some similar experiences from colleagues, so not sure if it's just us or if it's been kind of changing industry-wide.
KnightnycSoftware Engineering Manager
Amazon L6 SDM here. I always try to lead the 1-on-1 conversations away from day-to-day status updates. But it's not always easy for some of my reports, who don't seem to be interested in anything other than works. I suggest you try to come up with at least one agenda item a week that's not related to work. It could be a hobby, a book, or a personal goal. I feel the promo bar had not changed even with the layoffs. In fact, since most people are getting minimal raises this year, the leadership has even more incentives to promote their top performers or risk them leaving.
cranstonData Science Manager
Agree. 1on1's so often are not only "what I did this week" but "what I did 5 minutes before this meeting"
