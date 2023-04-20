Have your 1:1 conversations changed recently?

Curious to hear if anyone else's 1:1s with their managers (or directs) have changed in the recent months, given layoffs and all that.









Thankfully, I've been safe at Amazon so far, but obviously the morale has been taking a hit and my 1:1 conversations with my manager have become like full business with little growth opportunity and not as much talk of promo opportunities and all that. I've also heard some similar experiences from colleagues, so not sure if it's just us or if it's been kind of changing industry-wide.