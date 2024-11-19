PE vs reputed firm

What are the pros and cons of working for a PE owned firm in an executive role versus working for Google or other reputed large firm in a mid management role?





Also, I created categories of career opportunities for mid career high performing individuals.

1. Management consulting

2. Work at mid level in large tech firms such as Google, msft wtc

3. Work at mid level in large domain firms such as visa, Siemens, Walmart etc

4. Work as a leader for a PE owned company.

5. Go into academic research if you carry a phd.