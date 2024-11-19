Sam Pond in
PE vs reputed firm
What are the pros and cons of working for a PE owned firm in an executive role versus working for Google or other reputed large firm in a mid management role?
Also, I created categories of career opportunities for mid career high performing individuals.
1. Management consulting
2. Work at mid level in large tech firms such as Google, msft wtc
3. Work at mid level in large domain firms such as visa, Siemens, Walmart etc
4. Work as a leader for a PE owned company.
5. Go into academic research if you carry a phd.
1
2476
Sort by:
howdieRecruiter
I Fell In Love With A Criminal On Instagram Who Stole $855,000 From My Wallet. My name is Muriel Hasbun and I am originally from El Salvador. Be careful who you trust or fall in love with online. I fell in love with a high ranking US Army officer on Instagram not knowing he's a scammer. We dated for 4 months with several promises to marry me when he came back from his American government assigned duty in Ukraine and was always praying for his safe return back to the United states. One day, he told me he wants to trust me with everything he's ever worked for. He sent me access to his bank with $80Million USD and I was curious, so I logged in and I was shocked to find $80 Million USD in his account. After 3 days, he told me to also give him my bank details but I was kind of skeptical at first but later I suggested giving him my bitcoin wallet access. I logged him in that evening at 11:46 PM and when I woke up in the morning my wallet was empty and he withdrew $855,000 to 2 accounts. I tried to reach out to him but he blocked me already so i started talking to people immediately on how i can trace him and get him arrested because i was really hurting deep. I spoke to a certain police officer and he told me he refers scammed and hacked victims to this company called Optimum Hackers Recovery. I reached out to them and they asked for my account's information. They told me the procedures and I followed up as I was instructed. After 20 hours exactly the officer called me and they traced the scammer with the help of Optimum Hackers Recovery. The company sent me a message in the morning of the next day to check my wallet and when I did, my $855,000 was successfully recovered. I changed my password and till I die, I will always talk about Optimum Hackers Recovery Company. Reach out to them if you are going through any kind of cyber security challenges or if you were scammed and hacked. Wbste: Optimumhackersrecovery. com Eml: support@optimumhackersrecovery.com https://youtube.com/shorts/PtsR7ZpeEio?si=xvmaStfkcMBednS_
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606