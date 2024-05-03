Frankie in
Headlands Tech NYC
Any SWE working or recently left Headlands Tech that can offer their review of the company?
Thanks in advance!
2
1891
Sort by:
MelMadnessSoftware Engineer
I interviewed with them a while ago and got rejected, I think their hiring bar is super high and they're a small team, and based on my conversations with the recruiter, it sounded like expectations are high when you work there. Are you in the interview process with them?
FrankieSoftware Engineer
Thanks for sharing. I am being submitted by a recruiter.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,561