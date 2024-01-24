travlrice in
Web3 Projects Not Translating In My Job Hunt
My background is freelance design and marketing. During the crypto/NFT boom of 2021 I got an opportunity to work for a small web3 dev team doing product management and ux design. I really got a chance to learn & grow these new skills during this time with a few successful projects. With the crypto market turn we’ve seen a decrease in clients so I’ve been looking for opportunities as a product manager, UX designer, or UX researcher for since this past summer with no luck. Would love some advice or to be pointed towards some job opportunities.
ZTrope90Product Designer
To be honest, I might just chalk it up to being a bad market for PMs right now. Sounds like you have solid experience that should translate well, but I think companies are moving slow on hiring right now, but hopefully should pick up over the next couple of months.
QschoolProduct Manager
+1 to this, I have a lot of PM friends who are definitely qualified but still having trouble finding jobs because there's so many other PMs also looking for work, seems hyper competitive right now
