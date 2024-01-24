Web3 Projects Not Translating In My Job Hunt

My background is freelance design and marketing. During the crypto/NFT boom of 2021 I got an opportunity to work for a small web3 dev team doing product management and ux design. I really got a chance to learn & grow these new skills during this time with a few successful projects. With the crypto market turn we’ve seen a decrease in clients so I’ve been looking for opportunities as a product manager, UX designer, or UX researcher for since this past summer with no luck. Would love some advice or to be pointed towards some job opportunities.