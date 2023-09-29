Givemeausername in  
 

How to get Highest pay as a Fresher ?

I am a B.Tech CS final year student in Mumbai, India. I am pretty good with DSA and Theory.

The salary packages for my college placements are only around 4-5 LPA INR. I think this is way too low for me and that I can genuinely provide value worth atleast 20 LPA INR even as a fresher. 

I would either like to work within or near Mumbai or perhaps in the USA, if employer provides for H1b Visa services.

How should I go about finding good openings in high paying companies? 

I have technical skills like coding, and web designing and data science stuff but more importantly I am interested and also good at Business related problem solving. 

As of now, I only know about SDE and Product manger roles. I do not really have much exposure to more corporate positions and working.

Can anyone kindly guide me on how I should go about my job search here.

Thanking you in advance :)
19g618l2knbhk8Software Engineer  
Participate in as many hackerearth hiring challenges as possible.

You need to be extremely active on platforms like LinkedIn/Twitter and cold-email CEO/ HM/ HR for interviews.

In conjunction - brush up your DSA [leetcode medium/ hard (all questions] + with CC/CF ranking.

Participate in weekly leetcode contest as well as reach out to senior engg on LinkedIn company wise for mock interviews to get the right feedback and referral (win - win on both ends if you are through they will get referral bonus)

Your approach should be 1. DSA + 2 . WEB DEV (MERN) + 3. CORE (OOPS, DBMS, NETWORKING, Operating Systems) & 4. System Design

[Compulsory] 5. Projects (Portfolio - Important to publish on GitHub as well as LinkedIn

Try to contribute to Open Source and participate in online hackathons by MLH (they have top hiring companies as sponsor)
* Please follow leetcode compensation, discussion and interview experience for latest updates! (Glassdoor is also a good review platform)


Lastly, the more you are structured in your preparation with weekly mocks, you have higher chances to get into top product based companies as well as HFT's
Givemeausername 
Thank you so much for such a detailed explanation. Thank you !

