How to get Highest pay as a Fresher ?

I am a B.Tech CS final year student in Mumbai, India. I am pretty good with DSA and Theory.





The salary packages for my college placements are only around 4-5 LPA INR. I think this is way too low for me and that I can genuinely provide value worth atleast 20 LPA INR even as a fresher.





I would either like to work within or near Mumbai or perhaps in the USA, if employer provides for H1b Visa services.





How should I go about finding good openings in high paying companies?





I have technical skills like coding, and web designing and data science stuff but more importantly I am interested and also good at Business related problem solving.





As of now, I only know about SDE and Product manger roles. I do not really have much exposure to more corporate positions and working.





Can anyone kindly guide me on how I should go about my job search here.





Thanking you in advance :)