Givemeausername
How to get Highest pay as a Fresher ?
I am a B.Tech CS final year student in Mumbai, India. I am pretty good with DSA and Theory.
The salary packages for my college placements are only around 4-5 LPA INR. I think this is way too low for me and that I can genuinely provide value worth atleast 20 LPA INR even as a fresher.
I would either like to work within or near Mumbai or perhaps in the USA, if employer provides for H1b Visa services.
How should I go about finding good openings in high paying companies?
I have technical skills like coding, and web designing and data science stuff but more importantly I am interested and also good at Business related problem solving.
As of now, I only know about SDE and Product manger roles. I do not really have much exposure to more corporate positions and working.
Can anyone kindly guide me on how I should go about my job search here.
Thanking you in advance :)
Givemeausername
Thank you so much for such a detailed explanation. Thank you !
You need to be extremely active on platforms like LinkedIn/Twitter and cold-email CEO/ HM/ HR for interviews.
In conjunction - brush up your DSA [leetcode medium/ hard (all questions] + with CC/CF ranking.
Participate in weekly leetcode contest as well as reach out to senior engg on LinkedIn company wise for mock interviews to get the right feedback and referral (win - win on both ends if you are through they will get referral bonus)
--------------------------
Your approach should be 1. DSA + 2 . WEB DEV (MERN) + 3. CORE (OOPS, DBMS, NETWORKING, Operating Systems) & 4. System Design
[Compulsory] 5. Projects (Portfolio - Important to publish on GitHub as well as LinkedIn
Try to contribute to Open Source and participate in online hackathons by MLH (they have top hiring companies as sponsor)
--------------------------
* Please follow leetcode compensation, discussion and interview experience for latest updates! (Glassdoor is also a good review platform)
Lastly, the more you are structured in your preparation with weekly mocks, you have higher chances to get into top product based companies as well as HFT's