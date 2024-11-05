Entry Level PM offer

Poll

Evaluate offer I got from a Non FAANG company. Right now it's the only one I have. This is an Internship conversion offer. This is a T3 location (Boulder , Co) , I was not offered others because my team is building a Hub here ( I think it's just to save money tho)





International Student, 0 years of Experience pursuing a Mastees Degree





Base: 110k

Relocation: 8.5k

Target Bonus : 10%

RSU: 50k vested over 3years





TC for year 1 is about 150k, Base 110k







I haven't negotiated at all, but it doesn't seem that there's any flexibility because other interns tried and failed.





For Context Base for T2 is 130k , T1 is 140k , other interns from different teams got that. Everything else is same.





How is this offer ? Do you think I should negotiate ?











