Entry Level PM offer

Evaluate offer I got from a Non FAANG company. Right now it's the only one I have. This is an Internship conversion offer. This is a T3 location (Boulder , Co) , I was not offered others because my team is building a Hub here ( I think it's just to save money tho) 

International Student, 0 years of Experience pursuing a Mastees Degree

Base: 110k
Relocation: 8.5k
Target Bonus : 10%
RSU: 50k vested over 3years

TC for year 1 is about 150k, Base 110k

I haven't negotiated at all, but it doesn't seem that there's any flexibility because other interns tried and failed.

For Context Base for T2 is 130k , T1 is 140k , other interns from different teams got that. Everything else is same.

How is this offer ? Do you think I should negotiate ?



therasProduct Manager  
I think you should always try to negotiate, but for what it's worth this seems like a good offer by itself, especially when considering it's in Boulder so you'll have a lower COL than somewhere like SF.
1

