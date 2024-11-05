productGuru in
Entry Level PM offer
Evaluate offer I got from a Non FAANG company. Right now it's the only one I have. This is an Internship conversion offer. This is a T3 location (Boulder , Co) , I was not offered others because my team is building a Hub here ( I think it's just to save money tho)
International Student, 0 years of Experience pursuing a Mastees Degree
Base: 110k
Relocation: 8.5k
Target Bonus : 10%
RSU: 50k vested over 3years
TC for year 1 is about 150k, Base 110k
I haven't negotiated at all, but it doesn't seem that there's any flexibility because other interns tried and failed.
For Context Base for T2 is 130k , T1 is 140k , other interns from different teams got that. Everything else is same.
How is this offer ? Do you think I should negotiate ?
therasProduct Manager
I think you should always try to negotiate, but for what it's worth this seems like a good offer by itself, especially when considering it's in Boulder so you'll have a lower COL than somewhere like SF.
1
