IT internship as cybersec major
I just got a internship with university of Michigan in the IT department.
I'm very grateful for the opportunity and excited but I can't help but wonder if this is actually a good place for me to start as a cybersecurity major?
I'm a sophomore btw
Cyberpunk4154Security Software Engineer
Yeah that sounds like a great opportunity. Schools have so much personal information and stuff they have to take care of, it should be a solid learning opportunity. What makes you hesitant?
atechsecure
That’s true it’s just more in the tech support area and I was just wondering if employers after college will find that valuable when interviewing or applying for a cybersecurity position
