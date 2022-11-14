hermes127 in
Goldman at Birmingham, UK
How's working in tech at GS in their new Bgham office? And how's living in the city? Any other tips, data appreciated!
not sure about the office but Brum is a stellar place to live. Its safe, affordable compared to London, and if you're into arts and music, it's quite a rich cultural district here.
Totally agree. The city centre is vibrant with many new developments.
