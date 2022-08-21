Fintech/Government Jobs

Hey everyone! 👋





Just graduated in May with a degree in Computer Science and I've been looking for jobs since then. I've had a handful of interviews but haven't had much luck yet.





It's hard to be picky because beggars can't be choosers but I've been leaning towards fintech or government roles and was wondering if anyone had any advice for entering either of these. I know they are miles apart in terms of similarities but I have a simultaneous interest in finance/data analysis and ethical hacking/cryptography. My plan was just to land a job wherever I could and then leverage my experience later on to land a job where I want.





If anyone has any advice, I'd be very appreciative. My current background is an MBA and a bachelor's in biology (in addition to my computer science degree). Most of my experience is in healthcare as a medical technologist. Having a tough time trying to pivot into a new career as my former career is a bit misaligned with my current interests. My knowledge of languages includes C++, Python and JavaScript on more of an intermediate level. I'm familiar with SQL and Java as well but nothing above the basics in these two.





Furthermore, I'd also prefer to work a job that has new coding opportunities and not just working on old code and fixing bugs. If one of these industries lends itsef to that sort of thing let me know. I had an interview at GDMS and that work seemed like the type of work I'd enjoy but unfortunatey I did not get the role despite doing well on their coding assesment during round two of the interview process.





Also, I just wanted to say thank you everyone for all the informative posts and for keeping this community very civil, focused and productive.