skoolapa in
Roth vs 401k: Can someone explain?
My company does not match 401k contributions. What is the best recommended step here? I have heard that having a ROTH ira is very valuable in the long term. Was wondering what the wide belief is or if someone can provide more information on that.
7
6638
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Note the Roth IRA is how Peter Thiel made billions off Facebook tax-free: https://www.propublica.org/article/lord-of-the-roths-how-tech-mogul-peter-thiel-turned-a-retirement-account-for-the-middle-class-into-a-5-billion-dollar-tax-free-piggy-bank I highly suggest maximizing Roth.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481