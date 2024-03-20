Need experienced professionals opinion on cyber security jobs in US

Hi All, I'm a IAM Developer working in Cyber security domain in a Multinational company in India for past 3 years. I'm looking forward to getting a MS in Cyber security in fall 2024 from a university in the US. I'll graduating in Jan 2026 or June- July 2026 depending upon the course duration. Can you guys help me sharing the job prospects in this field. Would love to get info on job roles, experience level, skills , salary.

Thanks in advance