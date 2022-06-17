19g618l48mnjay in
Anyone have experience working for an airline?
Im in Atlanta, been doing IT Application Dev for 5 years.
Would like to work for Delta Airlines because airplanes are a cool technology.
Anyone know what kind of software Airlines use? Im interested if about the no -customer facing software. Mostly, internal stuff like GIS apps for airplanes ?
dwbh06Software Engineer
Saw this job on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/software-development-engineer-at-delta-air-lines-2982695785/ By "internal stuff" do you mean avionics software like this one at Ramco? https://www.ramco.com/careers/jobs-at-ramco/aviation-technical-consultant
