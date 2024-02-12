the meaning of numbers in "Applied Scientist 1,2,3" @ Amazon

Do the numbers mean:





Applied scientist I = L4, for fresh Ph.Ds

Applied scientist 2 = L5, for Ph.Ds with some experience

Applied scientist 2 = L6, senior role position for Ph.Ds?

(But there are Senior Applied Scientists though)





If I'm a fresh Ph.D with no internship experience, should I apply for Applied Scientist (I)? or Applied Scientist I and II?