the meaning of numbers in "Applied Scientist 1,2,3" @ Amazon
Do the numbers mean:
Applied scientist I = L4, for fresh Ph.Ds
Applied scientist 2 = L5, for Ph.Ds with some experience
Applied scientist 2 = L6, senior role position for Ph.Ds?
(But there are Senior Applied Scientists though)
If I'm a fresh Ph.D with no internship experience, should I apply for Applied Scientist (I)? or Applied Scientist I and II?
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah, Amazon's leveling is L4-L6 = 1-3 So Applied Scientist I = L4 Applied Scientist II = L5 Applied Scientist III aka Senior Applied Scientist = L6. Generally, PhDs will account for like 2-3 years of experience (not always), so you should be pushing for an L5 role.
1
de1373dSoftware Engineering Manager
If phds already count for a couple years experience, then this is already incorporated into AS1 leveling at L4. You can try for the L5 and maybe get a down level also.
At L5 you will be expected to be a solid contributor (not just a hard worker) and someone who could be influencing peers on your team. You would be expected to be able to own projects end to end including design.
