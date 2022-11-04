Sam in
Meta product tpm interview
Hi, does anyone had any guidance on how the process works? The role is for UK.
I understand the full loop process. Looking for questiona, preperstion tips, questions etc.
Thanks in advance.
Sam
D0131fiProduct Manager
Do you think the US -> UK process is different? Genuinely curious about how international offices may differ in the same company
7aEvi4cwcIfHC82rrqProduct Manager
Don't know enough to confirm unfortunately. But I think the process should be same...
