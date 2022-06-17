19g615l16x8854 in
Recent layoffs at start-up, is it time to move on?
Company raised funds in the past year and had layoffs recently. If they have runway for 1-3 yrs is it time to move on? Stick it out as long as possible?
Have there been successful startups that have had layoffs before series D?
4
2227
Sort by:
8Jcqp4mOSoftware Engineer
Yeah man, layoffs are a part of the game at any size of company. I know a company that raised a series A and when the pandemic hit, let go of 6 ppl and said they were going back into "startup mode" to ride it out lol. I think you should leave if: - the job sucks - the culture sucks - the comp sucks - wlb sucks
2
MehtarohanBackend Software Engineer
I had a perfect job, perfect comp, a near good culture
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481