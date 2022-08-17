Kunalswe in
Do Netflix hires software engineer as indian graduate from India directly and sponsor HIB visa to work in USA for indian
The first thing the recruiter asks for is a Visa. You need a work permit. Filing new H1B is nearly impossible because H1B season starts only in March and it's a lottery system. They can find candidates during that time.
Do the company will not sponsor me visa or first I have to get H1B and then I can get hired
