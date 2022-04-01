19g616kyarja0d in
Meta US offer, but want to explore international options?
Hi,
I was wondering what my options are to work internationally at Meta? I got an offer and I am waiting to hear back from coinbase and bloomberg. I would ideally like to work out of London, Dubai, or Turkey.
As someone who got an offer from US, can I choose a London team during Bootcamp?
If not, what's the policy on working internationally? I understand some companies allow you to work in a country given that there is a presence for the company in that country, but a big barrier is the asynchronous nature of work due to timezone differences.
If it's a short stay, like less than 6 months, is there any leeway given to work remotely in another country?
13
4736
Sort by:
4
19g616kyarja0dSoftware Engineer
For that last bit, would it be best to ask my recruiter or once I am assigned a team?
My case is that I need to spend time in my home country for a few months. Would I have success in requesting some time to work outside of the country? (Anyone can answer)
My case is that I need to spend time in my home country for a few months. Would I have success in requesting some time to work outside of the country? (Anyone can answer)
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481
This is definitely a nuanced situation and they don’t necessarily have a one-size-fits-all policy here, as teams, orgs, managers, etc. all operate differently.
If you have work authorization to work in those countries already, then you’re in a good spot, but they probably wouldn’t be able to just let you work internationally for that long. There are tax implications they have to consider by having an employee work internationally, so they don’t typically allow that kind of long term setup for a US-based offer. They’re also not likely let you just choose a team out of Bootcamp and you’d have to effectively be re-issued a new offer for one of those countries.
That said, they did announce that internal employees interested in remote work may be eligible for support from Meta to get that done, but we don’t have 100% of the details on that and it seems very individual-based.
I hope this helps for now!