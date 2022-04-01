Meta US offer, but want to explore international options?

Hi,

I was wondering what my options are to work internationally at Meta? I got an offer and I am waiting to hear back from coinbase and bloomberg. I would ideally like to work out of London, Dubai, or Turkey.







As someone who got an offer from US, can I choose a London team during Bootcamp?





If not, what's the policy on working internationally? I understand some companies allow you to work in a country given that there is a presence for the company in that country, but a big barrier is the asynchronous nature of work due to timezone differences.





If it's a short stay, like less than 6 months, is there any leeway given to work remotely in another country?