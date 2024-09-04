Google warsaw tax understanding

I am in salary negotiation phase with Google Warsaw. From what I read in different articles, it looks like base salary is taxed at 32% after some threshold but stocks are not taxed at all. Stocks are only taxed 19% at sell price when they are sold.





Wanted to confirm if this information I read is correct? Because if so, I plan to ask my recruiter to restructure my CTC such that it has least base salary and all in stocks. Does it make sense?