Donotwanttoreveal in
Google warsaw tax understanding
I am in salary negotiation phase with Google Warsaw. From what I read in different articles, it looks like base salary is taxed at 32% after some threshold but stocks are not taxed at all. Stocks are only taxed 19% at sell price when they are sold.
Wanted to confirm if this information I read is correct? Because if so, I plan to ask my recruiter to restructure my CTC such that it has least base salary and all in stocks. Does it make sense?
6
2673
Sort by:
PolestarFanSoftware Engineer
I think it depends on what you plan to do with your RSUs. I’m not sure about Polish laws but in the US, you get taxed when they vest as normal income, and then if you sell at a later date, you’ll also get taxed on the capital gains. So either way, the RSUs would still be taxed at 32% as if it’s all base salary (above the threshold), and then the 19% when you sell later on.
3
DonotwanttorevealSoftware Engineer
Yeah, that's true for most places. But for Poland, what's different is that Stocks don't add into your base salary. At the time stocks are vested, no tax at all. And when you sell it later, you are taxed 19% of your sell price.
That's my understanding and that's what I want to confirm
To illustrate with an example
Say if base is 100k pln and stocks is 50k pln. Let's consider income tax is flast 32%
So I will be taxed 32% of 100K, so tax is 32k pln.
And for stocks, say no rise/fall of stocks happen and I sell at same rate of 50K pln, I will be taxed 19% of 50Kpln which is 10K pln
So overall tax I pay is 32K + 10K which is 42K
Now, with same logic is my salary is 50kpln base and 100k pln stocks
My tax would be around 35k pln
Want to confirm if understanding is correct or not
That's my understanding and that's what I want to confirm
To illustrate with an example
Say if base is 100k pln and stocks is 50k pln. Let's consider income tax is flast 32%
So I will be taxed 32% of 100K, so tax is 32k pln.
And for stocks, say no rise/fall of stocks happen and I sell at same rate of 50K pln, I will be taxed 19% of 50Kpln which is 10K pln
So overall tax I pay is 32K + 10K which is 42K
Now, with same logic is my salary is 50kpln base and 100k pln stocks
My tax would be around 35k pln
Want to confirm if understanding is correct or not
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,585