Narrow specialisation or wide experience?
Hello, community!
I'm an undergraduate student, which has 1y+ experience in the web development, being a full-stack developer. I'm passionate about the many fields in computer science - deep learning, front-end development, back-end development, even DevOps is really interesting to me.
Recently, I've started learning Solidity for the more clear image of the web3, just for a sake of learning and expanding my knowledge beyond just web development. Does it ruin my image in the eyes of a recruiter, that I'm not deeply specialised in the certain field, but have rather a superficial knowledge in many of CS fields, and mid-specialised in the field I'm in.
Thank you in advance!
NosamuellaSoftware Engineer
Focus on one thing at a time and get proficient enough at it to see if it's right for you. If you keep dabbling, you'll never really grasp anything and just be mediocre.
