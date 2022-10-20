Narrow specialisation or wide experience?

Hello, community!





I'm an undergraduate student, which has 1y+ experience in the web development, being a full-stack developer. I'm passionate about the many fields in computer science - deep learning, front-end development, back-end development, even DevOps is really interesting to me.





Recently, I've started learning Solidity for the more clear image of the web3, just for a sake of learning and expanding my knowledge beyond just web development. Does it ruin my image in the eyes of a recruiter, that I'm not deeply specialised in the certain field, but have rather a superficial knowledge in many of CS fields, and mid-specialised in the field I'm in.





Thank you in advance!