baconfat400
What happens to RSU comp after vesting schedule
So if someone's total comp is $200,000 and of that $100,000 is of stock per year for four years, what happens to their total compensation after four years? Do they just stop getting the $100k in stock so their TC just drops by half after 4 years?
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Typically companies will issue stock grant renewals called refreshers. They'll have their own vesting schedules sometimes being over 2-3 additional years. Some companies have quite hefty refresher grants. It can also depend on your performance.
timxorSoftware Engineer
Thanks was wondering about this too
