AWS to Oracle
Currently at L6 and slim hopes of getting to L7 this year. Most likely in 2023. I got an offer form Oracle and the total comp is $340k. Unless I get significant raise this year, It will still be lower than this at AWS. I'd like to know if $300k range is normal for L6 SA in Boston area ? Also what is ideal IC-5 SA range for ORacle in Boston area. Any insights will be greatly helpful.
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
That seems low for SA in a high COL place like Boston. You should push for higher if you can. I have friends who are L5 SA’s making close to 300k in NYC and SF so try to push closer to 400k if you can!
emmadeeofficialData Analyst
What's HCOL?
