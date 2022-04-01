AWS to Oracle

Currently at L6 and slim hopes of getting to L7 this year. Most likely in 2023. I got an offer form Oracle and the total comp is $340k. Unless I get significant raise this year, It will still be lower than this at AWS. I'd like to know if $300k range is normal for L6 SA in Boston area ? Also what is ideal IC-5 SA range for ORacle in Boston area. Any insights will be greatly helpful.