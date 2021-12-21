How do you get past the interview mental block?

Had an interview today that required me to design a data structure with certain characteristics. It wasn't terribly hard, but I stumbled several times and needed several hints. I just felt like my brain didn't work.





In hindsight I would have had no problem completing the assignment in the given amount of time if I had nobody looking over my shoulder.





This isn't my first time interviewing, and this is not my first time having this happen. It seems to happen every nearly interview. How do you get past it?