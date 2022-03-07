concealedsword in
Help with Intel G7 Offer
Base: 135k
Stock: 70k/3 years
APB: 6%
QPB: 6%
Hiring bonus 15k
Relocation will be handled by another company so I’m not sure what’s the amount.
Profile: Fresh grad PhD
Role: Software Engineer
Location: Hillsboro, OR
What do you guys think of this offer? Help me negotiate!
Thanks!
Intel
Software Engineer
Hillsboro, OR
Total per year
$276K
Level
7
Base
$140K
Total stock grant
$120K
Bonus
$16K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
5
2618
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Congrats on the offer! Pretty good offer since you're a new grad, but you can definitely push on base more. I'd ask for 145-150k and go for a 80k stock grant. Try to see if you can hint at a sign on bonus too by saying you're looking for a total comp closer to $200k
4
coffeeplsSolution Architect
I agree, solid offer but try to get your TC to $200k.
4
