Product at Levels, Search Input

Hi Folks!


As a Product team at Levels, we wanted to start sharing updates and gathering feedback from the community. Today, we're looking for input on our search functionality.


There are two main types of search that Levels has:


  • Top Nav Search. This is the one you see on top of nearly all pages on the site
  • Compensation Table Search. This is the search above our table of salary data


You can fill out this survey to let us know how you like search today and what we can improve. Of course, if you have other input, feel free to throw your suggestions in the comments. Thanks in advance!

There are two main types of search that Levels has: Top Nav Search. This is the one you see on top of nearly all pages on the site. Compensation Table Search. This is the search above our table of salary data.

undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Would love to see a level filter on the comp table so we can segment by different seniority levels (not necessarily just YoE)
8
HashirProduct Manager at Levels.fyi 
Typing in the level in the search bar will filter for it. In fact, all metadata on the row is filterable using the search bar. You can even stack filters by separating terms with the space-bar.

