Software Engineering Manager  

Offer Evaluation

Hi Friends,


I got an offer in Okta as Senior Engineering Manager. 260K base + 15% bonus + 600K RSU (4 years vesting).


Per year it’s working out to $449K. Is it a good offer when compared with FAANG companies?

 

Thanks

bluelagoonSoftware Engineering Manager  
How big will your team(s) be? Usually FAANG recruiters ask this to try and level you. This will give an high level indication of what you could get at a FAANG
2

