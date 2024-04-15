thekeplin in
What’s the most important thing you’ve learned as Product Manager?
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
People skills lol, very underrated skill for a lot of PMs I've worked with
festinalenteProduct Manager
It's true. Most of the PMs I've worked with are either great at managing products or pros at communicating and promoting what they do. Very few are good at what they do *and* good at communicating it. IOW, the self-promoters who convince Execs they're great are actually very poor product managers and end up relying on their beaten down and exhausted colleagues who know what they're doing. Learn how to build rapport, be a great listener, and report outcomes and progress in a way that works for each member of your audience. Otherwise you'll just be a tool for the self-promoter.
