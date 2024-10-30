Meta DS offer eval advice please?

Hi all,





Got an offer for Meta DS position. They said I was borderline IC4/IC5 at the start of the interview process and then gave me IC4 at the end. I feel like the package is a little low looking at levels.fyi and my years of experience.





People who have successfully negotiated without a second offer, any tips for renegotiating when just using data from levels.fyi? Do you use other competitor salary as well? Or just recent ones for this level and location? Also any chance of negotiating to IC5?





Very keen to get your thoughts





Location: London

YoE: 8

Position: IC4

Base: £86k

Bonus: £13k

RSU: £23k/yr

Total: £122k