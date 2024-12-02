M3xuYvvwnzWyktUmme in  
Machine Learning Engineer  

I (8 YOE) accepted a seemingly low-end offer from Meta, what's the best next play?

Hi,


I've just accepted an IC5 SWE offer at Meta London, TC ~230k$ (8 yoe). According to levels.fyi, this is in the very bottom percentile. Despite rather good interviews, I came from a much much lower TC job (~95k$) and had no competing offers. I did 2 rounds of negotiation but it didn't change a ton (it was closer to 215-220k$).


Of course, I'm very happy I got in, and it's already a great salary etc., but being a human, I don't want to be in the lowest percentile for this job/place/level/YOE. My question is then: what's the best play (medium term) for me to optimize my compensation:


Should I try to work hard to get high ratings, aim for a promotion to E6 etc, or is it pointless to try to optimize with this starting TC instead of getting another job at a higher entry salary?


I mean working alright and finding another FAANG+ job, where I'd come with a competing offer and higher expectations.


Thanks all for your help!


PS: FYI the recruiters told me Levels' figures were very inaccurate (despite the large sample size and confidence their benchmark tool shows) and it was rather good for no competing offer.

Facebook
Software Engineer
London
Total per year
$242K
Level
IC5
Base
$145K
Total stock grant
$75K
Bonus
$22K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
foozboSoftware Engineer  
You’re within band for ic5 London. Jumping yo 6 takes most people 2 years min after hiring, it’s a hard promotion. However assuming you can meet or exceed expectations, your tc will rise pretty quickly with annual refreshers. I recommend grinding for two years and seeing where you are at in terms of TC. At that point you’ll also have 2 years of meta on the resume and moving to a competitive firm should be straightforward for a bigger bump.

I started as an ic4 in New
York at 200k TC a few years back. I’ve gotten greatly exceeds or exceeds every review cycle. After 4 years I’m an ic5 and my tc is 600k this year.
16
ShinichiKutoFrontend Software Engineer  
I’m assuming your TC went up a lot due to the recent increase of the stock price, right? Do they actually give you more rsu or increase base pay? Thanks!
4

