Senior Manager vs. VP Opportunity – Advice Needed
Hi all,
I’m weighing two options and would appreciate your insights:
- Current Role: Senior Manager of Product Management at a global SaaS company with stable growth and predictable compensation (base salary, bonus, RSUs). Expected promotion to Director in ~2 years, which would increase pay and responsibilities further. Total net compensation over 4 years (with promotions, RSU refreshes, and stock growth) is projected to be ~1M.
- Offer: VP-level role at a mid-sized SaaS company backed by private equity, with ambitious growth plans and a potential exit (IPO/sellout) within 4 years. Compensation includes a higher base salary, bonus, and equity with significant upside potential (1M–2M depending on the exit scenario).
Both roles offer roughly the same cumulative take-home pay over the next 4 years, but the VP equity introduces the possibility of a big financial upside.
Would love your feedback on:
- How to evaluate the risk-reward tradeoff for the VP role.
- Key factors to consider in a move from a large stable company to a smaller, high-growth one.
- Any advice for navigating this decision.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Senior managers and directors are just middle management - yes, director is rarefied air, but in a recessionary scenario you are just middle management. (IMO that's the tricky part of getting to director, it's generally a necessary stepping stone for those with even bigger aspirations, but the market demand for directors is very thin and a layoff can be devastating to your career). On the flip side, people generally think of VPs and up as strategic hires - it's the start of the zone where you generally won't get laid off unless your entire department ceases to exist (or unless you work at some mega large tech shop with too many VPs). You will probably be more empowered as a VP, but a smaller company will be subject to more resource constraints. If they are very frugal, you might find that being more empowered doesn't actually make your life better because you lack the money to do what you actually think you should do. At a VP level, you'll probably get considerable latitude on negotiation. If you're really concerned about stability, negotiate an exit package upfront. But honestly, doesn't seem like a lot of downside to me, with the caveat that you really are in rarefied air and there isn't much useful advice normies will have for you. Will Larson might have some useful writing on the subject. https://lethain.com/
upsidepm23Product Manager
Thanks a lot for sharing your view. Have another question -- how would this potential move (from a mid-management role at a Tier 1 company to a VP role at a mid-sized company) affect future career prospects and trajectory? Specifically, what kinds of doors does a VP role open up?
