Senior Manager vs. VP Opportunity – Advice Needed

Hi all,





I'm weighing two options and would appreciate your insights:





Current Role : Senior Manager of Product Management at a global SaaS company with stable growth and predictable compensation (base salary, bonus, RSUs). Expected promotion to Director in ~2 years, which would increase pay and responsibilities further. Total net compensation over 4 years (with promotions, RSU refreshes, and stock growth) is projected to be ~1M.

Offer: VP-level role at a mid-sized SaaS company backed by private equity, with ambitious growth plans and a potential exit (IPO/sellout) within 4 years. Compensation includes a higher base salary, bonus, and equity with significant upside potential (1M–2M depending on the exit scenario).

Both roles offer roughly the same cumulative take-home pay over the next 4 years, but the VP equity introduces the possibility of a big financial upside.





Would love your feedback on:

How to evaluate the risk-reward tradeoff for the VP role.

Key factors to consider in a move from a large stable company to a smaller, high-growth one.

Any advice for navigating this decision.




