Why did you leave your last job?
Wondering what were the reasons why you left or considered leaving your last job. In an interesting situation right now where I feel like I SHOULD leave but I don't actually feel like leaving. Mainly because I'm comfortable and the stress of learning a new team, process, etc etc isn't worth the $50k pay bump I MIGHT get if I left.
Advice?
StinkyDiver109
QOL > Comp so as long as you're secure in the other areas of your life. Bills paid? Check. Family and health in order? Check! Check! Beyond that, I'm staying put.
