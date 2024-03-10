boomshakalaka in
Preparation for first Big O notation interview
Hi,
Next week I will have an interview for a Frontend Engineering role, and this is the first time I would be asked about algorithms in an interview.
I asked for more details about the topics so I could prepare better, they said the following:
We will be manipulating JSON-like objects. No need to prepare for fancy algorithms or complex data models, just remember the basics of big O notation.
Could you recommend any resource for a beginner on this topic like me?
anonymouswalrusSoftware Engineering Manager
Do not use nested loops in your s. And when thinking of data structures, if your first thought is an array consider a set or dictionary.
