Preparation for first Big O notation interview

Hi,





Next week I will have an interview for a Frontend Engineering role, and this is the first time I would be asked about algorithms in an interview.





I asked for more details about the topics so I could prepare better, they said the following:





We will be manipulating JSON-like objects. No need to prepare for fancy algorithms or complex data models, just remember the basics of big O notation.





Could you recommend any resource for a beginner on this topic like me?