Senior Software Engineer Interview at Microsoft
Has anyone ever had this challenge in an interview for a full stack position with Microsoft? Trying to understand what I will be asked given the relatively short amount of time (55mins for this + an A&D question)
"You will be asked to create the markup of a section of an existing website."
OnCallMenaceSoftware Engineer
It sounds like some frontend component you'll have to build. Once you do find out, can you let us know though, I'm actually super curious as well
3
